Consider These 4 Northern Mutual Funds

Below we focus on four top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts manages assets worth over $1.1 trillion (as of Dec 31, 2018) based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have long-term performance. Moreover, all the Northern funds bear no sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years. At present, the company has more than 20 branches globally and around 18,800 employees all over the world.

Below we focus on four top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

Northern International Equity NOIGX seeks growth of capital for the long run. NOIGX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies based in mature and emerging markets. The fund focuses on investing primarily in those companies that have market cap of more than $1 billion. Northern International Equity has returned 5.1% over the past three years.

NOIGX has an expense ratio of 0.51% as compared with the category average of 1.15%.

Northern Small Cap Value NOSGX invests a bulk of its assets in companies having market capitalization within the universe of the Russell 2000 Value Index. NOSGX may focus on a specific sector like finance in managing its investment goal. Companies that are included in NOSGX’s portfolio generally pay out low or no dividends. Northern Small Cap Value has returned 11.3% over the past three years.

As of December 2018, NOSGX held 525 issues, with 1.01% of its assets invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Northern AZ Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX invests the majority of its assets in debt securities whose interest income is free from federal income tax. NOAZX seeks to offer a high level of income, which is exempted from not only federal income tax but also from Arizona State personal income tax. The fund’s maturity period normally ranges from 10 to 30 years. Northern AZ Tax-Exempt has three-year annualized returns of 1.8%.

Frederick A. Azar is one of the fund managers of NOAZX since 2018.

Northern Global Sustainability Index NSRIX invests almost all its assets in equity securities of companies included on the MSCI World ESG Index. The MSCI World ESG Index generally includes large-and mid-cap companies from developed markets like the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Northern Global Sustainability Index has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%.

NSRIX has an expense ratio of 0.30% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (NOIGX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research