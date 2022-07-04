Should You Consider Acquiring AbbVie (ABBV) Shares?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the start of the quarter, the Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund (the “Fund”), as compared to the Russell 1000® Growth Index, was most overweight in the information technology and healthcare sectors and most underweight in communication services and real estate. At the end of the quarter, the portfolio remained the most overweight in information technology and healthcare and the most underweight in communication services and real estate. Within the universe of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, energy performed the best while communication services and materials lagged. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund mentioned AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2013, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a North Chicago, Illinois-based biotech company with a $272.3 billion market capitalization. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) delivered a 13.84% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 36.84%. The stock closed at $154.14 per share on June 29, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund has to say about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Stock selection contributed the most while sector allocation was also positive. An underweight to communication services and an overweight to energy helped performance, while an underweight to consumer staples and an overweight to materials detracted. Stock selection was strong within healthcare and materials but was weak within information technology and industrials. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. Shares gained after the company reported earnings that missed revenue but beat earnings-per-share estimates. Discussion around the report was mixed but skewed positive."

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Our calculations show that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was in 76 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 82 funds in the previous quarter. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) delivered a -5.87% return in the past 3 months.

