Should You Consider Acquiring Exelon (EXC) Shares?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund outperformed the S&P Global Infrastructure Index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter 2022 letter, ClearBridge Investments discussed its portfolios and the fund performance. The letter mentioned stocks like Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a utility service company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has a market capitalization of $45.197 billion. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) closed at $46.11 per share on August 1, 2022. The one-month return of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) rose to 5.71% and its shares gained 36.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments specifically mentioned about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) in its second quarter, 2022 investor letter:

''Energy security remains an issue, especially in Europe, and we see that accelerating the move toward decarbonization and greater investment in energy infrastructure, again benefiting our pipelines and utilities. Utilities around the world continue to strategically implement changes to improve the consistency of their forward cash flows. We have seen this historically with U.S. companies like Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)." Pixabay/Public Domain

As per our research Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) isn’t on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Our database shows that 33 hedge fund portfolios hold Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) at the end end of first quarter compared to 47 in the previous quarter.

You can find another article on Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) that we published in May, where we shared ClearBridge Investments’ views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.