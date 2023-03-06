Should You Consider Adding Accenture plc (ACN) to Your Watchlist?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy” fourth 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 3000 Index, in the fourth quarter. In the quarter, the strategy gained in eight of the ten sectors it invested in on an absolute basis. Health care, financials, and IT sectors were the leading contributors while communication services and utility sectors detracted from the performance. Stock selection was favorable on a relative basis while sector allocation detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy highlighted stocks like Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is a professional services company. On March 3, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock closed at $269.20 per share. One-month return of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was -5.37%, and its shares lost 11.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has a market capitalization of $169.663 billion.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy made the following comment about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is a leading global professional services company that helps clients build their digital infrastructure and optimize their operations. We view Accenture as a resilient, high-quality business with consistent earnings and cash flow, a strong balance sheet and very attractive returns on capital. Secular drivers like cloud migration and digital transformation, as well as new, innovative technology deployments like data security, block chain, AI and machine learning position Accenture well for continued growth. It is also currently rolling out a suite of sustainability tools that offers a comprehensive view of a company’s goals, progress and performance across financial and ESG measures, so it is an enabler of ESG for its clients. We exited our position in software-as-a-service company Workday to fund the position, largely on better relative risk/reward, in our view."

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 63 hedge fund portfolios held Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 58 in the previous quarter.

