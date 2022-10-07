Should You Consider Adding Broadcom (AVGO) Shares in Your Portfolio?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) engages in the business of semiconductor devices. On October 3, 2022, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock closed at $456.78 per share. One-month return of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was -8.31% and its shares lost 5.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a market capitalization of $185 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Tech stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), were one of the hardest-hit sectors due to fears over a weakening macroeconomic environment. Broadcom, however, outperformed semiconductor peers as its end-market exposures provided relatively more defensive characteristics." Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 66 hedge fund portfolios held Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) at the end of the second quarter which was 71 in the previous quarter.

