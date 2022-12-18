Should You Consider Adding Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) to Your Portfolio?

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health Care sector resulted in the fund’s underperformance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Conestoga Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a hardware products provider. On December 15, 2022, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) stock closed at $7.27 per share. One-month return of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) was -2.55%, and its shares lost 25.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) has a market capitalization of $1.414 billion.

Conestoga Capital Advisors made the following comment about Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN): Founded in 1956, The Hillman Group is a leading distributor of hardware, home improvement products, and robotic kiosk technologies to a broad range of retailers. Hillman leverages its 1,100 person direct sales force to manage over 112,000 SKU’s for 42,000 retail locations. We value Hillman’s leading market position, stable revenue growth and strong margin profile. Hillman has organically grown revenue in 55 of the past 56 years and boasts an EBITDA margin of 16% with a path towards 20%.”

electrical items

Copyright: highwaystarz / 123RF Stock Photo

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 18 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in another article and shared the best stocks to buy according to Angela Aldrich’s Bayberry Capital Partners. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.