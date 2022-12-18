Should You Consider Adding Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) to Your Portfolio?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health Care sector resulted in the fund’s underperformance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Conestoga Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a hardware products provider. On December 15, 2022, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) stock closed at $7.27 per share. One-month return of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) was -2.55%, and its shares lost 25.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) has a market capitalization of $1.414 billion.

Conestoga Capital Advisors made the following comment about Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN): Founded in 1956, The Hillman Group is a leading distributor of hardware, home improvement products, and robotic kiosk technologies to a broad range of retailers. Hillman leverages its 1,100 person direct sales force to manage over 112,000 SKU’s for 42,000 retail locations. We value Hillman’s leading market position, stable revenue growth and strong margin profile. Hillman has organically grown revenue in 55 of the past 56 years and boasts an EBITDA margin of 16% with a path towards 20%.”

electrical items
electrical items

Copyright: highwaystarz / 123RF Stock Photo

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 18 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) in another article and shared the best stocks to buy according to Angela Aldrich’s Bayberry Capital Partners. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • What Makes Olo (OLO) Stock Attractive?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Here’s Why Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mader Group Limited's ASX:MAD) Stock?

    Mader Group (ASX:MAD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last...

  • Should You Hold Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Is Digi International (DGII) a Strong Investment Choice?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Multiple Headwinds Dragged Azenta (AZTA) Stock in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Should You Invest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) for a Long-Term?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Smid Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Smid Cap composite declined 4.15% compared to a 0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection in Utilities and Basic Materials contributed significantly to […]

  • Here’s Why Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Stock Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Transcat (TRNS) Posted Solid Result in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

    Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.

  • Is G-III Apparel (GIII) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    CrossingBridge Advisors, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund continues to find “money-good” bonds and leveraged loans that have attractive yields with potential for additional upside if anticipated events come to pass. On the other hand, the fund is avoiding industries […]

  • Should You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Willdan Group (WLDN)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Newport fosterer on the secret of caring for teenagers

    Foster carer Mike Foster says looking after teenagers from abroad is the best thing he's done.

  • Italy waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism

    Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if they refuse to accept card payments, by saying no penalties would be imposed for transactions below 60 euros ($63.49). The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which said it was not consistent with previous EU recommendations to Italy to boost tax compliance, and Giorgetti told parliament late on Sunday that the government had backtracked.

  • Jackson State football grades for Deion Sanders' last game range from A to F

    Jackson State football grades vs. NC Central: What mark does Deion Sanders get in his final game as Tigers coach?

  • Iraqi Officials Blame Islamic State Remnants for Spate of Deadly Attacks

    Over a dozen Iraqi security service members have been killed in a string of attacks that have rocked the country this week, attacks government officials are blaming on the remnants of the Islamic State (IS).

  • How the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime

    Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins’ interception return wins game

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.