Should You Consider Adding TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Your Portfolio?

Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Class A shares of the fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The portfolio’s largest sector overweight in the quarter was Energy and the largest sector underweight was Information Technology. Energy and Utility sectors were the significant performance contributors, while Information technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors detracted from the performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Alger Capital highlighted stocks TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aircraft components manufacturer. On February 2, 2023, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock closed at $711.84 per share. One-month return of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was 9.68%, and its shares gained 14.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion.

Alger Capital made the following comment about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. Its core Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. Shares outperformed as the recovery in airline travel continues to unfold even better than management had expected when entering the year, which has led to a rapid recovery in demand for aftermarket parts: Moreover, the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) aircraft cycle is spinning back up, and markets remain well positioned for potential strength While the company's Defense business continues to be hampered by supply chain challenges, order backlogs remain solid."

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 63 hedge fund portfolios held TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 66 in the previous quarter.

We discussed TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in another article and shared Renaissance Investment Management's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

