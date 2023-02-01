Should You Consider Adding Vail Resorts (MTN) to Your Portfolio?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund rose 6.17% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.90% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and an 8.71% return for the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”). For 2022, the fund declined 28.44% compared to a 23.84% decline for the MSCI Real Estate Index and a 25.37% decline for the REIT Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is a mountain resorts and ski areas operator. On January 31, 2023, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock closed at $262.34 per share. One-month return of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was 6.66%, and its shares lost 4.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has a market capitalization of $10.579 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Following recent strength in its shares, we reduced our position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The company owns and operates a premier portfolio of mountain resorts including marquee resorts such as Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckinridge, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, and Keystone. We remain optimistic about Vail’s long-term prospects and may look for opportunities to add to our position again."

Ski Resorts, Resorts for Ski, Ski areas

Copyright: vwalakte / 123RF Stock Photo

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 42 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in another article and shared the list of best seasonal stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.