Consider This Before Buying Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139) For The 8.6% Dividend

Is Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

Some readers mightn't know much about Bank of Gansu's 8.6% dividend, as it has only been paying distributions for a year or so. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Bank of Gansu for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Bank of Gansu paid out 95% of its profit as dividends. This is quite a high payout ratio that suggests the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Its most recent annual dividend was CN¥0.10 per share.

Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential

Examining whether the dividend is affordable and stable is important. However, it's also important to assess if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Growing EPS can help maintain or increase the purchasing power of the dividend over the long run. Bank of Gansu's earnings per share have been essentially flat over the past five years. Flat earnings per share are acceptable for a time, but over the long term, the purchasing power of the company's dividends could be eroded by inflation.

We'd also point out that Bank of Gansu issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Regularly issuing new shares can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. First, it's not great to see how much of its earnings are being paid as dividends. Earnings per share have been falling, and the company has a relatively short dividend history - shorter than we like, anyway. With any dividend stock, we look for a sustainable payout ratio, steady dividends, and growing earnings. Bank of Gansu has a few too many issues for us to get interested.

Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Bank of Gansu management tenure, salary, and performance.