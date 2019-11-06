Consider This Before Buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) For The 2.9% Dividend

Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a 2.9% yield and a four-year payment history, investors probably think Hewlett Packard Enterprise looks like a reliable dividend stock. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 13% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Although it reported a loss over the past 12 months, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently pays a dividend. When a company recently reported a loss, we should investigate if its cash flows covered the dividend.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise paid out 69% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation.

Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Balance Sheet Risky?

Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise is paying a dividend but reported a loss over the past year, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 1.72 times its EBITDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an acceptable level of debt.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has interest cover of more than 12 times its interest expense, which we think is quite strong.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Looking at the data, we can see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been paying a dividend for the past four years. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.22 in 2015, compared to US$0.48 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time.