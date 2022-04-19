Should You Also Consider Buying Intel (INTC) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The main contributors to Strategy performance were the energy, industrials, and utility sectors. The materials, IT, and consumer discretionary sectors, meanwhile, were the main detractors. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments Dividend Strategy mentioned Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1968, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a Santa Clara, California-based multinational corporation and technology company with a $186.7 billion market capitalization. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered a -11.32% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -29.76%. The stock closed at $45.67 per share on April 14, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Dividend Strategy has to say about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"In the early days of the invasion, we made two measured changes to the portfolio based on longer-term fallout we anticipate from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We initiated a position in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Over the last year, Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s new CEO, has devised a bold and aggressive strategy shift for the company. Gelsinger wants to open Intel’s factories to manufacture chips for competitors and thereby increase the utilization of Intel’s machinery. Doing so could increase the company’s returns and profits and bolster its competitive moat. While we admired these moves and saw their potential merit, we sat on the sidelines.

Intel’s repositioning requires tens of billions of dollars of increased investment and entails more risk than we are usually comfortable with. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, changed our calculus. It revealed the fragility of the international order and drove home the importance of local manufacturing for critical industries like semiconductors.

Over several decades Taiwan has become the leading source for cutting-edge computer chips. With China determined to control Taiwan, this poses a critical strategic risk for the U.S. and the West. Concern over this threat has simmered for years but the war in Ukraine marks a boiling point. Indeed, just two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany offered Intel over €5 billion in subsidies to build a plant in-country. We expect the U.S. will soon do the same. As Intel embarks on this new course, there is significant, long-term upside potential for the shares. This strategy entails meaningful risks, but at the $45 price we paid for our shares, we believe the risk/reward was asymmetrically skewed in our favor."

Intel, Semiconductor, Chip
Intel, Semiconductor, Chip

Photo by Slejven Djurakovic on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was in 72 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 66 funds in the previous quarter. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered a -16.87% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we published an article that includes Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Raised Its Payout by 120% in Just 5 Years

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with recurring cash flow that they can use for just about any purpose. One way investors can offset that risk is by investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts. One of the top dividend growth stocks you can invest in right now is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

  • Opinion: Don’t overthink Biden's poor polling

    President Biden is polling poorly for a simple reason: His positions don't reflect those of many Americans.

  • Twitter Bid: Musk and Dorsey Form Unexpected Alliance

    Two billionaires who admire each other have launched separate attacks against the board of Twitter. One of them co-founded the site. The other wants to buy it.

  • 4 Ways You Can Crush Your Retirement Goals While You're in Your 30s

    If you make the right moves in your 30s, you'll still have a chance to break into the million-dollar retirement club.

  • Lawmakers worry 2020 will provide a blueprint for stealing a future election

    Both a federal judge and the top Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot have now reached the same stark conclusion: There is evidence

  • 'It could be trillions': how much will it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

    Russian forces have retreated from Kyiv and its surrounds, pulling back in the face of fierce resistance from Ukrainians.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

    You don’t see the cops on the track every day…

  • Penske Automotive unit orders 750 Ford electric cargo vans

    The move comes as several companies including FedEx Corp, UPS and Deutsche Post unit DHL are experimenting with electric cargo vehicles as part of their own zero-emission vehicle plans. Penske, which expects to take delivery of the first batch of vehicles in the next several weeks, said the first E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the United States phased in later in the year. Art Vallely, the unit's president, said these new vehicles will be offered both as a rental and full-service lease option for the company's customers.

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals' 50-For-1 Stock Split Will Go Into Effect Tomorrow

    Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) will effect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective and commence trading on a post-split basis at the market's opening on April 19. Diffusion's reverse stock split was approved by the Company's stockholders at a special meeting earlier today. The Company expects that the split is part of its strategy to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capit

  • Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart action-comedy The Man From Toronto heading to Netflix

    For the last few years, Netflix seems to have ballooned its action genre original content. Just over the pandemic we were gifted (or cursed, on many occasions) with films like The Old Guard, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential, and Extraction. At this point, it feels like they’re making 10 per year. Well, get ready for the next one in the lineup. Per Variety, Sony Pictures’ Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart action-comedy The Man From Toronto will move from its original theatrical release to one on

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Wildfire smoke in Pacific north-west erasing reductions in emissions – study

    Billowing black smoke during wildfire disasters has caused atmospheric carbon monoxide levels to increase, scientists find Smoke rises up from the Brattain fire as trees burn in the Fremont national forest in Paisley, Oregon, in September 2020. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters The billowing black smoke that has cloaked the US Pacific north-west during wildfire disasters in past years has caused atmospheric carbon monoxide levels to spike, with the contaminants offsetting recent reductions in emi

  • U.S. charges ex-Brazilian CFO with planting false Berkshire Hathaway story

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. authorities on Monday charged a former senior executive at IRB Brasil Resseguros SA with fraudulently planting a false story that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had made a significant investment in the Brazilian reinsurer. The U.S. Department of Justice said Fernando Passos, 39, who had been IRB's chief financial officer, fabricated the story in early 2020 to prop up IRB's stock price, which had slid after a short seller questioned the company's financial results. Passos, of Sao Paulo, fabricated a fake shareholder list showing that Berkshire owned 28 million IRB shares, and spread news of the stake to investors, an analyst and later the press.

  • Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine; bombs targeting steel plant where civilians, Ukrainian forces are sheltering: Live updates

    Russia reinforced its invading force in Ukraine before officially launching an offensive in the eastern area of the country. Latest news.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Is Falling. Earnings Missed.

    Discount broker Charles Schwab's first-quarter earnings per share and revenue fell short of what analysts had expected.

  • Time-Share in a Tuxedo? The Pacaso App Helps You Buy a Luxury Home With up to 7 Other People

    Austin Allison and his start-up, Pacaso, allows up to eight families to share a secondary residence, but not everyone in the industry is sold.

  • Home prices seen rising, renters see purchase prospects fade: NY Fed survey

    Home prices are expected to increase 7% in the next year, but 2.2% annually on average over the next five years as mortgage rates are seen accelerating, the survey published Monday shows. Last year respondents to the same survey had expected a 5.7% rise in home prices and a 6.6% rise in rents in the year ahead. The bottom line for renters was stark: they reported seeing just a 43.3% likelihood of ever owning a home, down from 51.6% in 2021 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2014.

  • Janet Weisiger: The battle between love and evil

    When you look at history, when have we known perfect, absolute peace in our world?

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plugs into electric power for higher performance, efficiency

    The Grand Cherokee straddles the line between the poles of Jeep’s appeal: rugged capability and refined luxury.