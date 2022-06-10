Should You Consider Buying Intel (INTC) Shares?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and lower stock prices are principally a consequence of persistent above-normal inflation. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Fund mentioned Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1968, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a Santa Clara, California-based multinational corporation and technology company with a $168.5 billion market capitalization. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered a -19.94% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -27.67%. The stock closed at $41.23 per share on June 08, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fund has to say about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) capital spending process is guided by a process they appropriately named “copy exactly.” This means that they attempt to “copy exactly” what they have already built and attempt to improve tried and true processes iteratively."

Our calculations show that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was in 76 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 72 funds in the previous quarter. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered a -13.44% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

