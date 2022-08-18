Should You Consider Buying Mastercard (MA) Shares?

Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending March 31, 2021, Mayar Fund (Class A) was down 6.6% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by 5.2% in the same period. Since its inception in May 2011, Mayar Fund has seen a 198.7% increase versus a 180.9% increase for the MSCI. That corresponds to a 10.6% annualized rate of return for the Mayar Fund, compared to 10.1% for the MSCI. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Mayar Capital mentioned Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1966, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a Harrison, New York-based financial services company with a $343.3 billion market capitalization. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a -1.11% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -1.56%. The stock closed at $355.33 per share on August 17, 2022.

Here is what Mayar Capital has to say about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Visa and Mastercard have both been beneficiaries of the move away from cash over the course of the pandemic with the consequence that forward- looking opportunities for further penetration of card payments are lower than a couple of years ago. Moreover, cross-border payments – which were badly impacted by lockdowns – strongly recovered in 2021 and for both businesses are at or near to pre-COVID levels."

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Card, Logo, Sign, Symbol, Money, Dollars, Bank, Finance, Business, pay, express

Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) ranks 8th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was in 136 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 144 funds in the previous quarter. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a 5.78% return in the past 3 months.

