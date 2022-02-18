Should You Consider Buying Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.69% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This well exceeded the returns of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the “Index”), which was flat in the fourth quarter and up 2.83% for the year. This was a quarter and a year where small-cap stocks did worse than large caps. The S&P 500 Index gained 11.03% in the quarter and 28.71% for the year. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Baron Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) and discussed its stance on the firm. Nuvei Corporation is a Canada-based electronic payment processing company with an $8.9 billion market capitalization. NVEI delivered a -4.14% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 0.47%. The stock closed at $62.29 per share on February 11, 2022.

Here is what Baron Small Cap Fund has to say about Nuvei Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Nuvei Corporation provides payment processing services for online merchants around the world. The shares fell sharply following a short seller report that raised questions about management’s background, the company’s acquisitions, and the stock’s valuation. Management provided a detailed rebuttal to the report and reaffirmed guidance and its mediumterm targets. Generally, we think the report was a hatchet job, and a welltimed one at that, as the stocks of many payment companies were under pressure in the quarter."

Photo by Vitaly Taranov on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) delivered a -41.79% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

