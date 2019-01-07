Consider This Before Buying Oeneo SA (EPA:SBT) For The 1.7% Dividend

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Oeneo SA (EPA:SBT) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Oeneo in more detail.

View our latest analysis for Oeneo

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ENXTPA:SBT Historical Dividend Yield January 7th 19 More

How well does Oeneo fit our criteria?

Oeneo has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 36%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 30% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.0%. However, EPS should increase to €0.49, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Oeneo as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 8 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Oeneo has a yield of 1.7%, which is on the low-side for Packaging stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Oeneo’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SBT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SBT’s outlook. Valuation: What is SBT worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBT is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



