Consider This Before Buying SAES Getters S.p.A. (BIT:SG) For The 2.2% Dividend

Could SAES Getters S.p.A. (BIT:SG) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

A 2.2% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests SAES Getters has some staying power. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 19% of market capitalisation this year. Remember though, due to the recent spike in its share price, SAES Getters's yield will look lower, even though the market may now be factoring in an improvement in its long-term prospects. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying SAES Getters for its dividend - read on to learn more.

BIT:SG Historical Dividend Yield, November 26th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that -623% of SAES Getters's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. When a company recently reported a loss, we should investigate if its cash flows covered the dividend.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. SAES Getters paid out 804% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. While SAES Getters's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to SAES Getters's ability to maintain its dividend.

Is SAES Getters's Balance Sheet Risky?

Given SAES Getters is paying a dividend but reported a loss over the past year, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.95 times its EBITDA, SAES Getters has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 23.08 times its interest expense, SAES Getters's interest cover is quite strong - more than enough to cover the interest expense.