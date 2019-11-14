Consider This Before Buying Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (VIE:OESD) For The 2.7% Dividend

Today we'll take a closer look at Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (VIE:OESD) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last seven years and offers a 2.7% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

WBAG:OESD Historical Dividend Yield, November 14th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 111% of Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, from the perspective of an investor who hopes to own the company for many years, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding paid out 199% of its free cash flow last year, which we think is concerning if cash flows do not improve. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. As Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Is Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding has net debt of 0.50 times its EBITDA, which we think is not too troublesome.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 18.15 times its interest expense, Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding's interest cover is quite strong - more than enough to cover the interest expense.

We update our data on Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.