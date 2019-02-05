Should You Consider EDAG Engineering Group AG (FRA:ED4)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on EDAG Engineering Group AG (FRA:ED4) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ED4 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with a a great track record of dividend payments and an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on EDAG Engineering Group here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than ED4, with its expected earnings growth of 23% underlying the notable 21% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. ED4 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that ED4 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ED4 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.23x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ED4’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

Next Steps:

For EDAG Engineering Group, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has ED4’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is ED4 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ED4 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ED4? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

