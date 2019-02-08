Should You Consider Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ESCA has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Escalade here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ESCA delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, ESCA also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 20%. This is an notable feat for the company. ESCA is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that ESCA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at ESCA’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. ESCA has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NASDAQGM:ESCA Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that ESCA is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 4.5%. ESCA has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NASDAQGM:ESCA Historical Dividend Yield February 8th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Escalade, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ESCA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ESCA’s outlook. Valuation: What is ESCA worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ESCA is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ESCA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

