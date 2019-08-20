Should You Consider FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI)?

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of FFI, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on FFI Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

FFI delivered a bottom-line expansion of 42% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, FFI also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -12%. This is what investors like to see! FFI's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. FFI's has produced operating cash levels of 0.6x total debt over the past year, which implies that FFI's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ASX:FFI Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

