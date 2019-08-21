Should You Consider FORTEC Elektronik AG (FRA:FEV)?

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of FORTEC Elektronik AG (FRA:FEV), it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on FORTEC Elektronik here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

FEV is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. FEV's has produced operating cash levels of 0.68x total debt over the past year, which implies that FEV's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, FEV is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.1%.

Next Steps:

For FORTEC Elektronik, I've put together three key factors you should look at:

