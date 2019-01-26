Should You Consider Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY)?

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of GXY, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Galaxy Resources here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

GXY is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that GXY has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. GXY currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

