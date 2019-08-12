Should You Consider Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Graco here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, GGG has grown its earnings by 19%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 37% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future. GGG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that GGG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. GGG appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.38x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

GGG is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Graco, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

