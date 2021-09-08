What to Consider Before You Hang a Mirror on Your Wall

Good Morning America

"Dancing With the Stars" returns for season 30 on Sept. 20 and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The full list of stars -- including Melanie C from the Spice Girls and former "Bachelor" star Matt James -- was announced Wednesday on "GMA." Other celebs taking part in the series' milestone season include "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen and talk show host Amanda Kloots.