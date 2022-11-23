Should You Consider Increasing Your AerCap (AER) Stake?

Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of the year, Horos Value Internacional fund fell -7.1% over the quarter (-7.7% YTD), compared to a -0.6% decline of its benchmark. Horos Value Iberia, on the other hand, was down by -12.9% over the period (-15.4% YTD), compared to -9.1% in its benchmark index. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Horos Asset Management mentioned AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is a Dublin, Ireland-based aircraft leasing company with a $14.7 billion market capitalization. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) delivered a -8.50% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.53%. The stock closed at $59.86 per share on November 22, 2022,

Here is what Horos Asset Management has to say about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"One of the companies in which we increased our exposure most significantly is AerCap (NYSE:AER). The world leader in the aircraft leasing business continues the recovery path of previous quarters and, following the integration of the GECAS acquisition, is in a very solid financial position that we believe will allow it to resume, in a few months, its historically aggressive share buyback policy, taking advantage of the large discount at which the company trades on the stock exchange compared to its book value."

Our calculations show that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) was in 31 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) delivered a 28.18% return in the past 3 months.

In September 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.