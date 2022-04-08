Should You Consider Increasing Your Anthem (ANTM) Shares?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The strongest contributions came from the IT, health care, industrials, and materials sectors. The communication services sector was the sole detractor. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 2004, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based insurance company with a $122.2 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Gail Koziara Boudreaux. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) delivered a 9.35% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 43.63%. The stock closed at $506.87 per share on April 06, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy has to say about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The quarter also saw strong showings from Anthem; has been operating well and is a key player in the evolution of health care insurance and delivery, providing more integrated and cost-effective solutions and receiving a tailwind from an aging population. The company tends to be volatile based on changes in medical loss ratios (MLR), though we view this volatility as a short term for business models that are able to reprice policies relatively quickly. We added significantly to the position during the year."

austin-distel-jpHw8ndwJ_Q-unsplash

Our calculations show that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was in 63 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59 funds in the previous quarter. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) delivered a 15.34% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.