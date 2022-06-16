Should You Consider Increasing Your Spotify (SPOT) Shares?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Focused Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Focused Growth Fund (the “Fund”) declined 8.03% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index (the “Index”), fell 12.30% in the period. The S&P 500 Index, which measures the performance of large-cap companies, fell 4.60%. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Focused Growth Fund mentioned Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2006, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is a Stockholm, Sweden-based digital music service provider with a $20.2 billion market capitalization. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) delivered a -54.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -56.61%. The stock closed at $105.35 per share on June 15, 2022.

Here is what Baron Focused Growth Fund has to say about Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"We also added to our positions in Spotify Technology S.A. The company has large addressable markets with strong brands that should allow them to take significant market share over time. We believe SPOT is appropriately financed and should generate significant cash to continue investing in their businesses for further growth."

Our calculations show that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was in 49 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 53 funds in the previous quarter. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) delivered a -21.13% return in the past 3 months.

