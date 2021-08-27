Should You Consider Investing in Allison Transmission (ALSN)?

Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Select Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 7.96% was reported by the fund in the Q2 of 2021, just behind the S&P 500 Index’s 8.6% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Oakmark Funds, the fund mentioned Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), and discussed its stance on the firm. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based vehicle propulsion solutions manufacturer with a $3.9 billion market capitalization. ALSN delivered a -12.43% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 4.28%. The stock closed at $37.48 per share on August 26, 2021.

Here is what Oakmark Funds has to say about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Allison Transmission is a niche industrial company with roughly 80% market share in truck transmissions. Its products provide the company’s customers with critical advantages, including fuel economy, reduced emissions, reliability and total-cost-of ownership. The importance of Allison Transmission’s products and its dominant market position have historically given it strong pricing power. Yet, in the year leading up to our purchase, the company’s shares underperformed peers by more than 40 percentage points. Although we believe the company’s fundamentals are still as strong, if not better, than its peers, investors have worried about how commercial vehicle electrification will affect Allison Transmission’s long-term business. We believe that the company’s investments in next-generation products will enable it to maintain its position as an industry leader, even as technologies change. Furthermore, we believe that our investment carries limited downside risk because Allison Transmission’s shares sell at 10x free cash flow, which ascribes almost no value to the future. In addition, the company’s management team diligently returns capital to shareholders."

Based on our calculations, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ALSN was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) delivered a -10.73% return in the past 3 months.

