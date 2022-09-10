Should You Consider Investing in Argenx SE (ARGX)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Durable Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 15.7% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, roughly in line with the 16.1% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”), the Fund’s benchmark. Year-to-date, the Fund has declined by 24.4% compared to the 20.0% decline for the Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund mentioned argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2008, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company with a $22.1 billion market capitalization. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) delivered a 13.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.65%. The stock closed at $395.75 per share on September 08, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund has to say about argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Argenx SE is a biotechnology company focused on autoimmune disorders. Shares increased 20.2% driven by the strong launch of Vyvgart, a treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness. Early sales tripled consensus expectations and global approvals are coming in earlier than previously expected by investors.

Data from Vyvgart’s trial to treat immune thrombocytopenia was positive as well. We expect the next two years to have many catalysts, and, assuming a well-received commercial launch, 2022 should be another year of solid performance. Longer term, Vyvgart has multi-billion dollar sales potential in our view. The company also has a pipeline of additional drug candidates with significant commercial potential."

Doctor Specialties with Best Lifestyle
Doctor Specialties with Best Lifestyle

Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was in 35 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 31 funds in the previous quarter. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) delivered a 19.82% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

