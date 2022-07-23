Should You Consider Investing in Coinbase (COIN)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of their careers. Rowan Street Capital believes in playing the long-term game with long-term people. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Rowan Street mentioned Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is a cryptocurrency company with a $19.3 billion market capitalization. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) delivered a -70.69% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -67.28%. The stock closed at $73.98 per share on July 21, 2022.

Here is what Rowan Street has to say about Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The mentality of a passionate Founder/CEO drives a completely different thought process and decision-making that makes all the difference. This is a quote by Brian Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN):

'I can speak with some authority and say we are not going to do that because this is not why I started the company - I don't have to give any other justification. Rather than the professional CEO that comes in that is accountable to Wall Street and quarterly earnings may start thinking about the company differently. One of the most scarce things in companies today is risk tolerance. For example, take Tesla vs. Waymo. Tesla launched self-driving cars while Google didn't. The reason is the founder-CEO (Elon Musk) said that I care enough about the mission that we are ready and we are gonna go for it. Whether a professional CEO is thinking about his/her career trajectory, the founder CEO doesn't care about the next job and only cares about the mission.'"

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was in 46 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 57 funds in the previous quarter. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) delivered a -46.13% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Bear Value Partners: “EAF is in a Unique Position”

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Acquire Philip Morris (PM) Shares?

    Fundsmith Equity, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund underperformed what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net), which itself fell by 11.3% — by 6.5 percentage points during the first half of 2022. Go […]

  • Here’s What Makes Green Brick Partners (GRBK) a Smart Investment

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Is Charter Communication (CHTR) a Great Investment Choice?

    Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first six months of 2022 Andvari was down 30.9% net of fees while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 20.0%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of […]

  • Fundsmith Equity on Meta (FB): “It’s Either Cheap or a so-Called Value Trap”

    Fundsmith Equity, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund underperformed what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net), which itself fell by 11.3% — by 6.5 percentage points during the first half of 2022. Go […]

  • Monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency, World Health Organization director-general declares

    "We must act now, and we must act together," international health officials said Saturday as cases topped 16,000 globally and the death toll reached five.

  • Here’s What Makes Trade Desk (TTD) a Great Investment Choice

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • They Thought ‘Crypto Banks’ Were Safe, and Then Came the Crash

    Crypto firms like Celsius and Voyager pitched themselves as good alternatives to traditional lenders.

  • Here’s What Makes Novo Nordisk (NVO) an Interesting Investment Option

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Builders FirstSource (BLDR)?

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Argentina's new economy chief to meet IMF head on Monday

    Argentina's newly appointed economy minister Silvina Batakis will meet on Monday with the head of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, the government said, as Argentina's economy struggles with spiraling inflation. Argentina is the IMF's largest debtor with a $44 billion program that was approved by the board in late March. Argentina's peso currency also fell to record lows this week, weighed down by a stronger dollar worldwide and a domestic political crisis.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.