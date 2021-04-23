Should You Consider Investing in Deere and Co. (DE)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

First Eagle Investment Management, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and shared their insights on the company. Deere & Company is a Moline, Illinois-based manufacturing company that currently has a $115.4 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, DE delivered a 36.91% return, extending its 12-month gains to 168.66%. As of April 22, 2021, the stock closed at $368.36per share.

Here is what First Eagle Investment Management has to say about Deere & Company in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Leading contributors in the First Eagle Global Fund this quarter included Deere & Company. Agriculture commodities have also been beneficiaries of the improved global economic outlook, with both corn and soybean prices up sharply over the past year. While the better pricing environment has been a tailwind for agricultural equipment maker Deere, we have been duly impressed by the company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The advanced technologies Deere has been introducing in its precision agriculture portfolio have improved the economics of farming for its customers and bolstered Deere’s operating results."

Our calculations show that Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Deere & Company was in 54 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 42 funds in the third quarter. DE delivered a 20.58% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Is Teradata Corp. (TDC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Columbus police have identified the officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant

    A police officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. The police said she was wielding a knife.

  • Stocks Rally on Solid Economic Data; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and tech shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April, adding to evidence of stronger demand.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “Going forward what the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 1:08 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.8%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2077The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3857The Japanese yen was unchanged at 107.97 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,778 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Jumps 2%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • India's COVID-19 surge is highlighting a ruthless, global black market for oxygen, where sellers jack prices up to 1,000%

    India is struggling as huge numbers of people contract COVID-19. When the disease surges, so does demand for scarce medical-grade oxygen.

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Deputy fatally shoots Black man in North Carolina

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Ted Cruz ridiculed over claim GOP has never tried to pack the Supreme Court

    ‘You didn’t see us try to pack the court,’ Texas senator says

  • Injured Jays OF Springer to play in intrasquad game Friday

    Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will play in an intrasquad game Friday, the next step on his return from two strained muscles that have delayed his Toronto debut. Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017, Springer could return in this weekend’s road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to general manager Ross Atkins.