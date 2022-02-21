Should You Consider Investing in Discovery, Inc. (DISCK)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Smead Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its “Smead Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter, the Fund was up 8.30% versus the gain of 11.03% in the S&P 500 Index and the Russell 1000 Value Net Index of 7.77%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Smead Funds, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) and discussed its stance on the firm. Discovery, Inc. is a New York, New York-based mass media company with a $15.0 billion market capitalization. DISCK delivered a 29.74% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -23.82%. The stock closed at $29.71 per share on February 09, 2022.

Here is what Smead Funds has to say about Discovery, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Our duds in the fourth quarter were barely duds. We lost ground on shares of Discovery Inc. (DISCK) in the second half of the year after selling out 5% of the “A” shares at an average of $59.58. We started buying those shares back in relatively cheaper “C” shares, which have the same economic interest as the “A” shares. Those buy back prices look good compared to $59.58, but not the low $20s where the merger with Warner Media has taken the stock."

Accidental Scientific Discoveries and Inventions Made by Mistake
Accidental Scientific Discoveries and Inventions Made by Mistake

Milkovasa/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DISCK was in 28 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 35 funds in the previous quarter. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) delivered an 8.95% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on DISCK in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Strong week for Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

    Over the last month the Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 89%. But will...

  • Is Warby Parker (WRBY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Gold Climbs to Eight-Month High as Ukraine Risks Boost Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest level in more than eight months as concerns over heightened geopolitical tensions stoked demand for haven assets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBullion has just c

  • Is Morningstar (MORN) A Long-Term Worthy Investment?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Is it a Good Choice to Invest in Choice Hotels International (CHH)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]