Should You Consider Investing in Enhabit (EHAB)?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small/Mid Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.67% net of fees compared to -2.82% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Holdings in Financials, Communication Services, and Materials contributed positively to the fund’s performance, while Health Care, Information Technology, and Energy sectors were the major detractors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is a home health and hospice service provider. On November 23, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) stock closed at $13.74 per share. One-month return of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) was -3.03% and in three months, its shares lost 13.31% of their value. Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) has a market capitalization of $681.757 million.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB), a provider of home health and hospice services, was added to the portfolio by virtue of its spin-off from existing holding Encompass Health. We maintain a position, as we believe the company should benefit from aging demographic trends that can increase demand for the company’s services."

