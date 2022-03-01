Should You Consider Investing in EOG Resources (EOG)?

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.48% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 4.55% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 4.54% was gained by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all below the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered a 7.77% return, and the Russell 1000® Index that gained 9.78% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) and discussed its stance on the firm. EOG Resources, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based energy company with a $62.7 billion market capitalization. EOG delivered a 20.77% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 66.17%. The stock closed at $107.28 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Artisan Value Fund has to say about EOG Resources, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"EOG Resources, a US shale-focused E&P firm, has been a beneficiary of higher energy prices. The business enjoys a low-cost production position and a strong balance sheet which enabled the company to increase production capabilities during the downturn. As energy prices recover and the industry adjusts to the new supply and demand dynamics, investors have begun to appreciate the earnings power of the business. EOG’s management focuses on return on invested capital and cash flow generation, which distinguishes it from most of the company’s competitors. We believe EOG’s high-quality management team and access to low-cost reserves are sustainable competitive advantages in a commodity industry."

Our calculations show that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. EOG was in 51 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) delivered a 22.72% return in the past 3 months.

In October 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on EOG in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

