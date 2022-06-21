Should You Consider Investing in Hamilton Lane (HLNE)?

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Core Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2022, the benchmark Russell 2000® Index fell -7.53% while the Russell 2000 Growth Index declined -12.63%. Underperforming its benchmark, the Wasatch Core Growth Fund— Investor Class dropped -15.92%. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Wasatch Core Growth Fund mentioned Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a private market investment management company-based alternative investment management firm with a $3.4 billion market capitalization. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) delivered a -38.28% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -26.92%. The stock closed at $63.95 per share on June 17, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Core Growth Fund has to say about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Hamilton Lane, Inc., a traditional investment firm with approximately $850 billion in assets under management/supervision, was also a large detractor. The firm’s financial data platform, Global Evergreen, has seen promising growth. Hamilton Lane recently reported that the platform accounted for nearly $1.6 billion in assets under management in just over two years since its launch. The success of Global Evergreen is indicative of why we like Hamilton Lane. And we expect this well-run firm will continue to expand quickly. But during the quarter, the stock pulled back on fears of higher interest rates and a temporarily deteriorating environment for raising assets."

Our calculations show that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 16 funds in the previous quarter. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) delivered a -19.95% return in the past 3 months.

