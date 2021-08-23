Should You Consider Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)?

Broyhill Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the availability of vaccines was announced in the fourth quarter of last year, the portfolio has appreciated materially, generating strong absolute performance and attractive returns relative to broad market indices. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Broyhill Asset Management, the fund mentioned Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) and discussed its stance on the firm. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a Burlington, North Carolina-based testing laboratories company with a $29.4 billion market capitalization. LH delivered a 49.61% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 70.06%. The stock closed at $306.26 per share on August 20, 2021.

Here is what Broyhill Asset Management has to say about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Analysts continued ratcheting up full-year earnings estimates for Lab Corp (LH) driving the stock steadily higher. Despite strong year-to-date gains, shares of the company are trading at lower valuations today than before the pandemic as earnings estimates have outpaced their rising stock prices. Notably, consensus estimates for Lab Corp have nearly doubled over the past year as analysts have been slow to recognize the impact of increased testing volumes on fundamentals."

Based on our calculations, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. LH was in 53 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 54 funds in the previous quarter. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) delivered a 12.47% return in the past 3 months.

