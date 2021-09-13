Should You Consider Investing in Nuvera Communications (NUVR)?

Alluvial Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.0% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021. Returns for the quarter, year-to-date, and since inception periods comfortably exceed all relevant benchmarks. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Alluvial Capital Management, the fund mentioned Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: NUVR) and discussed its stance on the firm. Nuvera Communications, Inc. is a New Ulm, Minnesota-based communication solutions provider with a $114.6 million market capitalization. NUVR delivered a 13.99% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 26.51%. The stock closed at $23.00 per share on September 10, 2021.

Here is what Alluvial Capital Management has to say about Nuvera Communications, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The ever-cautious Nuvera Communications hiked its dividend by 7.7%. The company’s cash balance is unusually high, and trading volume is unusually high as well. Could somebody be anticipating a move by the company, or some serious federal cash heading Nuvera’s way?

Based on our calculations, Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: NUVR) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: NUVR) delivered a -8.52% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

