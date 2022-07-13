Should You Consider Investing in Taseko Mines (TGB)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline, and client alignment. Amid a rocky market environment, the portfolio’s negative returns still outpaced the Russell 2000 Index by a healthy margin in Q1. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund mentioned Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1999, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is a Vancouver, Canada-based copper mining company with a $283.4 million market capitalization. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) delivered a -51.71% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -48.17%. The stock closed at $0.99 per share on July 12, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund has to say about Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Other top contributors included copper miner Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB). Its shares rise as commodities prices in general spiked on supply concerns related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

Image by Tshekiso Tebalo from Pixabay

Our calculations show that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) was in 6 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 7 funds in the previous quarter. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) delivered a -53.74% return in the past 3 months.

