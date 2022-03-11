Should You Consider Investing in Torrid Holdings (CURV)?

"Torrid Holdings (CURV) is a fast-growing plus-sized women’s omnichannel retailer with $1.2 billion in revenue in an $85 billion U.S. plus-sized market. I don’t like to own retailers unless they have a differentiated value proposition because the retail world is intensely competitive. CURV has a distinct mission to make clothing specifically designed to fit larger women well. Many of their corporate employees are plus-sized and a significant majority of their store associates are customers first, then become employees. Making comfortable, good-looking clothing is a passion that runs deep for many at CURV.

The market size for plus-size is large and underserved. 90 of 130 million U.S. women fit the definition of plus-sized, and the plus-sized market is growing twice as fast as U.S. Women’s Apparel overall. Torrid’s business is attractive because it is becoming increasingly future-proof, as 70% of its sales now come from eCommerce. The 40% growth CAGR in Torrid’s eCommerce business shown below demonstrates a strong underlying and durable growth driver for the business, supporting 20% overall revenue growth for CURV dating back to 2015.

Given the increasing impact of eCommerce on the business, CURV has been strategically closing stores in non-core markets while using the remaining stores more like showrooms where customers can buy items in-store, have online orders shipped to the store, or buy items online that they tried on in-store. The ongoing reduction in stores should result in lower capital intensity and higher returns on capital going forward. Returns on capital are approximately 40% and have upside due to the shift to eCommerce. One risk is the increasing competition from other brands. Increasing awareness of body positivity is causing many brands to shift their focus to serving plus size female customers just as well as their straight fit customers. I believe Torrid’s authentic and dedicated approach to this market segment gives them plenty of insulation from the half-hearted attempts to appeal to this long-ignored demographic.

Despite CURV’s strong financial results and differentiated position, we purchased shares around $13, or 11x 2022 cash flows. As it trades today around $9.50, its share price implies an 8x FCF multiple for a strong business, implying essentially no future growth and low returns on capital in the future. It seems plausible to us that with 10% compound growth in profits, CURV can generate 80% of its market cap in cash flow in just five years. Perhaps their best course of action if their share price stays this low is to just buy back lots of stock. Assuming 15% annual growth for 5 years, shareholders could expect 20%+ returns from the current $9.50 share price if the business is valued at just 10x free cash flow. There are a lot of ways to win here, and with any expansion in the valuation of the business returns could be even more attractive."