Should You Consider Investing in Trupanion (TRUP)?

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the first quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned -21.98% gross and -22.18% net of fees, respectively, underperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s (the “Index’) -12.63% return. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund mentioned Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1999, Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) is a Seattle, Washington-based pet insurance company with a $2.7 billion market capitalization. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) delivered a -48.78% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -27.11%. The stock closed at $67.63 per share on June 03, 2022.

Here is what Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund has to say about Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Trupanion reported solid results overall, but there were a couple of things that may have concerned investors. First, management mentioned that they are migrating away from providing revenue guidance and, instead, toward targeting subscription adjusted operating income. There was also some impact from COVID-19 in the fourth quarter from the Omicron variant, which may have stalled new pet additions. By the time the company reported, new pet additions had already rebounded. On the change in earnings guidance, a skeptic might point to rising pet acquisition costs impacting their ability to add new pets within their stated IRR range. This rise drive fewer net pet adds and lower revenue growth as the company remains disciplined around pet acquisitions. Based on our research, we feel comfortable for right now."

Our calculations show that Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) was in 18 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 20 funds in the previous quarter. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) delivered a -17.78% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

