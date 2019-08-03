Should You Consider ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)?

I've been keeping an eye on ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MAN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with a great track record superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on ManpowerGroup here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

MAN's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MAN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.61x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. MAN's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of MAN's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MAN's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that MAN is potentially undervalued.

NYSE:MAN Intrinsic value, August 3rd 2019 More

MAN is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:MAN Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

