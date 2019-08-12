Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)?

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of MXIM, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with an impressive history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Maxim Integrated Products here.

Outstanding track record established dividend payer

Over the past year, MXIM has grown its earnings by 77%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 45%, which is an notable feat for the company. MXIM's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MXIM appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.88x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NasdaqGS:MXIM Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

MXIM is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NasdaqGS:MXIM Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Maxim Integrated Products, I've compiled three important factors you should further research:

