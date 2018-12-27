Should You Consider Record plc (LON:REC)?

Record plc (LON:REC) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of REC, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Record here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, REC has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 23% Unsurprisingly, REC surpassed the Capital Markets industry return of 11%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. REC is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that REC has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at REC’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

