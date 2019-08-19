Should You Consider Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH), there's is a financially-robust company with a great history and a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Renew Holdings here.

Solid track record established dividend payer

In the previous year, RNWH has ramped up its bottom line by 73%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 25% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future.

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 32%, RNWH’s debt level is acceptable. This implies that RNWH has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. RNWH seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.12x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For Renew Holdings, I've put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

