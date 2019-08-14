Should You Consider Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of RHI, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Robert Half International here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

Over the past year, RHI has grown its earnings by 34%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 41%, which is an notable feat for the company. RHI is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that RHI manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. RHI appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 995x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that RHI is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.2%. RHI has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Robert Half International, I've put together three important factors you should further examine:

