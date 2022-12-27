Should You Consider Selling SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is a software products and software-enabled services provider to the financial and healthcare sectors. On December 23, 2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) stock closed at $51.31 per share. One-month return of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was -2.12% and its shares lost 37.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has a market capitalization of $12.926 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Less positive was the -18% return from SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), a supplier of software products and services to the financial services and healthcare industries. Results were pressured by economic weakness, foreign exchange headwinds, and employee cost inflation. That led to lower forward guidance and we decided to trim the position.”

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 50 hedge fund portfolios held SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) at the end of the third quarter, which was 50 in the previous quarter.

We discussed SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in another article and shared LVS Advisory's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

