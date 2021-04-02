Should You Consider Simulations Plus (SLP) as Good Investment?

Polen Capital Management, a value-driven, concentrated, long-term investment management firm, published its ‘Polen U.S. Small Company Growth’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A gross return of 29.14% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, slightly below its Russell 2000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 29.61% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Polen Capital Management mentioned Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) and shared their insights on the company. Simulations Plus, Inc. is a Lancaster, California-based software company that currently has a $1.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, SLP delivered a -12.36% return, extending its 12-month gains to 84.03%. As of April 01, 2021, the stock closed at $63.03 per share.

Here is what Polen Capital Management has to say about Simulations Plus, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"During the quarter, we initiated positions in Simulations Plus. Simulations Plus is a global leader in innovative modeling and simulation software and consulting services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Its products are designed to improve the cost, speed, and success rate of drugs brought to market. The company licenses its software to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and national regulatory agencies. It has highly repeatable sales, with software renewal rates in the mid-90s. Its consulting services allow it to work directly with customers to better understand them and their pain points, which we believe further boosts Simulation Plus’s value proposition. We believe the company’s solutions are still in the early stages of adoption and have the potential to grow organically for years to come."

Our calculations show that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Simulations Plus, Inc. was in 14 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 10 funds in the third quarter. SLP delivered a -12.36% return in the past 3 months.

