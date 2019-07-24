Should You Consider Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:1099)?

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:1099) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1099, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Sinopharm Group here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet

In the previous year, 1099 has ramped up its bottom line by 20%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 1099 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Healthcare industry expansion, which generated a 4.0% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. 1099's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1099’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps 1099 expand.

SEHK:1099 Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Sinopharm Group, I've put together three key aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1099’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1099’s outlook. Valuation: What is 1099 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1099 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1099? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

