Should You Consider Sonata Software Limited (NSE:SONATSOFTW)?

Sonata Software Limited (NSE:SONATSOFTW) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SONATSOFTW, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Sonata Software here.

Outstanding track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

In the previous year, SONATSOFTW has ramped up its bottom line by 38%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 33%, which is an notable feat for the company. SONATSOFTW’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SONATSOFTW manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SONATSOFTW’s has produced operating cash levels of 14.33x total debt over the past year, which implies that SONATSOFTW’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:SONATSOFTW Income Statement Export January 29th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, SONATSOFTW is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.7%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

NSEI:SONATSOFTW Historical Dividend Yield January 29th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sonata Software, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

