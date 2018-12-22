Should You Consider South32 Limited (ASX:S32)?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of South32 Limited (ASX:S32), it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on South32 here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

S32’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. S32 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.85x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. S32 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if S32’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the metals and mining industry, S32 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that S32 is potentially underpriced.

ASX:S32 Intrinsic Value Export December 22nd 18 More

